Patricia (Punki/Patti) Jane Bond Perry Secrease of Monson, Massachusetts died after a short illness November 24, 2020 surrounded by family at her daughter's home in Bethel, Connecticut. She was born October 21, 1937 at home in Goodland, Indiana to George Edwin Bond and Freda Marcella Hopkins Bond. She was raised in the same small town where she was born, the fifth of eight children. Her family moved to Remington, Indiana when she was a teenager and she graduated from Remington High School in 1955.



Punki was predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings: George Eugene (Gene), Phyllis Ann Clifton Estes (Sis), Edwin Arthur (Pete), Marilyn Rose Bernhardt Washburn (Rosie), Ivan Francis (Frankie), twin, Nancy Kay Morgan Bauer (Nancy), twin, and Sandra Lynn McKay Wertzbaugh (Sandy).



Punki first moved to Indianapolis where she attended Patricia Stevens Modeling School. She worked at the school after graduation and also worked as a model. She then moved to Los Angeles, California where she met and married actor Roger Lee Perry. They had two children, Christopher Lee and Dana Solange. She attended Los Angeles City College and graduated from Immaculate Heart College with a bachelor's degree in music. After Roger and Punki's marriage ended, she married Charles Leroy Secrease, a concert pianist and professor of music. They later moved to Moorhead, Minnesota; Texarkana, Texas; and eventually settled in Monson, Massachusetts. This marriage produced a son, Charles Frederick.



Punki's first devotion was to her family and as the last of her siblings, took the well-being of her nieces and nephews along with her own children to heart. While she held a variety of jobs throughout her life, her love and formal training in music never diminished. As a pianist, clarinetist, music educator and general supporter of the arts, Punki's passion for music was never lost, a gift she passed on to all three of her children, two pianists and a dancer.

Punki is survived by her husband, Charles, Monson, Massachusetts, and children Chris Perry, Yucca Valley, California; Dana McNerney, Bethel, Connecticut; and Frederick Secrease, Redding, Connecticut; two grandsons, Parker John Lee McNerney and Charles Alexander Secrease; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband and lifelong friend, Roger Perry.



Punki will be laid to rest in the Bond family plot in Goodland, Indiana at a later date where her life will be celebrated. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Goodland-Grant Township Library, 111 S. Newton St., Goodland, Indiana, 47948.



