Paul E. Mason
Paul E. Mason, 77, of Kentland, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born on October 18, 1942, in Sullivan, IN to the late Emmit and Beulah (Barnes) Mason. His marriage was to Judi Metcalf on September 9, 1961, in Gary, IN; she survives. Paul and Judi moved to Kentland in 2006.

Paul was a 50-year member of Laborers International Union Local 81. He worked for J.M. Foster Construction at US Steel in Gary for several years and eventually retired from Merit Construction.

Paul loved working with his hands, especially outside in the yard, and was proud of his truck.

Surviving along with his wife, are three children, Paul (Kelly) Mason of Lafayette, Debbie (Mike) Hallmen of Portage, and Pam (Armando) Ayala of Terre Haute. Siblings, Larry (Vicki) Mason of Portage, Phyllis (Steve) Francies of Green Bay, WI and sister-in-law, Linda Mason of Portage. Also, surviving are his grandchildren, Susan (Mark), Jon, Mary (Levi), Dionne, Danielle (Mike), Ashley (Johnny), Andrea (Scotty), Mick, Angie (Josh), Lily (Landen), and Mason. 4 great-grandchildren, Emma, Elle, Olivia, Obi.

Preceding him in death along with his parents are siblings, Barbara, Darrell, and Shirley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Franciscan Hospice (1415 Salem St. Lafayette, IN 47904).

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2020.
