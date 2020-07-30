1/
Paul Noble
{ "" }
Paul Noble, 66, of Goodland, Indiana, was found dead in his home on July 25, 2020, at 10:50 am (CDT). He was the son of the late Clarence and Sarah Messer Noble. Born May 21, 1954, in Rensselaer, Indiana, and graduated from Sheldon High School and worked at Ad Kev, Goodland, Indiana for 25 years, retiring from their maintenance department.
Paul was married in Goodland, Indiana to Sue Childress Noble and she preceded him in death on August 5, 2018, in Watseka, Illinois. He is survived by two daughters, Jamie Bank, (husband, Dallas), Converse, TX and Janell Noble, (companion, Dewayne Waibel), Remington, IN, and three sons, Josh Noble, Hawaii; Ryan Ruisard, (companion, Alisa), Risenstone, MD; and Joe Ruisard, (companion, Karen), Goodland, IN.
Paul is a grandfather of 10, great grandfather of for, and had two grand dogs. He is also survived by a brother, Jack Noble, (wife, Mary), Rossville, Illinois, two sisters, Violet Tretiak, and Carolyn Trumble, (husband, Walter) both of Norton, WA, and a sister-in-law, Joyce Noble. Paul was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
His wish was to be cremated, a celebration of life will be held at Ron & Jo's Bar in Goodland on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1:00 pm until? Memorials may be made in his name to a Local Pet Shelter in your area. Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN has the honor of serving the family.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
The Banks Family (New Orleans, LA) send our condolences and deepest sympathy to the family members of Paul Noble. May God bless you all during this difficult time.

D. Banks
