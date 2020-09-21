1/1
Philip Warpinski
Philip Warpinski, age 66, of Rensselaer, formerly of Kentland, IN and Blue Island, IL passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Rensselaer Care Center. He was born on November 18, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Philip Sr. and Opal (Chapman) Warpinski.

Philip was a railroad worker for the BNO Railroad in Riverdale, IL for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and collecting baseball cards.

Philip is survived by the mother of his children and friend, Georgina Warpinski of Rensselaer, IN; children: Jeni (Jason) Sydler of Hickory Hills, IL; Philip Warpinski III of Hickory Hills, IL; Chris Warpinski of Remington, IN; Jolynn Warpinski of Remington, IN; 3 grandchildren: Ryan, Faith, and Taylor; also surviving are his sister, Dennise Hill and brother, Teddy (Vicki) Warpinski.

Philip was preceded in death by his father and sister, Nancy Brabec.

Philip's wishes were to be cremated and taken home. Integrity Funeral Service & Cremation of Wheatfield has been entrusted to his arrangements. Memorial contributions in Phillip's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit, www.integrityfuneral.care.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Sep. 21, 2020.
