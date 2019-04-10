Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Dan Hiestand. View Sign





He adored his daughter, Jesse Hiestand, of Seattle, Washington and son, John Hiestand (Venus Yoon), of Seoul, South Korea, who survive him together with their mother, Nancy Hiestand, of Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Francis "Jack" and May Louise Hiestand. He is survived by his brother, Terry (Anne Marie) Hiestand, and sister, Carol (Dr. Thomas E.) LeBeau; nephews, Keith Hiestand, David Hiestand and Jake Hiestand and nieces, Sarah Lawson, Amy Klodzen, Caroline Faylor, Mary LeBeau and Molly LeBeau. Phil was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild.



Phil began his working career at Burroughs Corporation programming their first cash machine. He was a Systems Analyst for various companies including Naval Avionics, Hughes Aircraft & Raytheon until starting a second career at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management as an Environmental Scientist.



Phil counted many clubs and enthusiasms. He was an avid bibliophile and amateur historian with a serious interest in Western history. He accrued memberships in societies such as the British Origami Society, Noblesville American Legion Post 45, Wild Western History Association, Mystery Book Club and Toastmasters. He supported institutions such as the Eiteljorg Museum, Surratt House and Friends of the Library. He delved deeply into any intellectual pursuit that attracted him including origami, puzzles, mystery novels, rocks and minerals and Asian art. Fusing his love of mathematics and magic, Phil's Computer Telephone Trick was published in the January 1968 edition of Genii Magazine. His sharp wit and active intellect will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Phil to the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library (100 W Main Street PO Box 155. Brook, Indiana 47922).



