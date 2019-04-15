Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Gross Tonner. View Sign

Phyllis Gross Tonner, 86, resident of Jennie E. Caldwell Home in Earl Park, In (previously of Watseka, IL) passed away at 9:20 AM, April 12, 2019 at St. Franciscan East of Lafayette, In. She was born June 21, 1932 in Fowler to the late Herbert J. and Pauline (Dawson) Ringle. Phyllis attended Pine Township Schools.



Her first marriage of 39 years was to Vern Gross of Kentland on October 6, 1949; he preceded her in death on September 28, 1988. She then married Robert Tonner of Watseka on June 22, 2002; he preceded her in death on December 8, 2015.



Phyllis and Vern were motel owner and operators in Kentland and Watseka. They were also motel owner and operators in Arizona for several years. After her children were grown, she continued her passion for childcare in Kentland. In her later years, she enjoyed being a caregiver at Jennie E. Caldwell Home in Earl Park.



Phyllis enjoyed a good game of euchre, Yahtzee, and crafting with her friends at the Caldwell Home. She was a devout Catholic, an avid viewer of the EWTN Catholic Channel, attended Mass regularly, and was available for others when they needed a helping hand. Friends and family could always count on a personalized card from Phyllis.



Phyllis is survived by 6 sons, Gene Gross (Mary Ann) of Clearwater, FL, Larry Gross (Cindy) of Prescott, AZ, Dennis Gross (Deb) of Prescott, AZ, Kent Gross (LuAnne) of Earl Park, IN, Brent Gross (Shelley) of Ambia, IN, and David Gross of Southern California; 2 daughters, Paula Hodak (Mark) of Kankakee, IL, and Cyndi Corrigan (Charlie) of Ladera Ranch, CA; step-sons, John and Bob Jr. Tonner; 3 sisters, Nina Taylor, Evelyn (Betze) Burks, and Theresa Burke (Ron). Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Preceding her in death is a sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Berry and an infant brother, Herbert Joseph Ringle.



Friends may call from 4-7 PM (CST) Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Rosary at 10:45 am and Funeral Mass 11 AM (EST) Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Kentland.



Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park, or St. Edmund Catholic Church of Watseka.

Phyllis Gross Tonner, 86, resident of Jennie E. Caldwell Home in Earl Park, In (previously of Watseka, IL) passed away at 9:20 AM, April 12, 2019 at St. Franciscan East of Lafayette, In. She was born June 21, 1932 in Fowler to the late Herbert J. and Pauline (Dawson) Ringle. Phyllis attended Pine Township Schools.Her first marriage of 39 years was to Vern Gross of Kentland on October 6, 1949; he preceded her in death on September 28, 1988. She then married Robert Tonner of Watseka on June 22, 2002; he preceded her in death on December 8, 2015.Phyllis and Vern were motel owner and operators in Kentland and Watseka. They were also motel owner and operators in Arizona for several years. After her children were grown, she continued her passion for childcare in Kentland. In her later years, she enjoyed being a caregiver at Jennie E. Caldwell Home in Earl Park.Phyllis enjoyed a good game of euchre, Yahtzee, and crafting with her friends at the Caldwell Home. She was a devout Catholic, an avid viewer of the EWTN Catholic Channel, attended Mass regularly, and was available for others when they needed a helping hand. Friends and family could always count on a personalized card from Phyllis.Phyllis is survived by 6 sons, Gene Gross (Mary Ann) of Clearwater, FL, Larry Gross (Cindy) of Prescott, AZ, Dennis Gross (Deb) of Prescott, AZ, Kent Gross (LuAnne) of Earl Park, IN, Brent Gross (Shelley) of Ambia, IN, and David Gross of Southern California; 2 daughters, Paula Hodak (Mark) of Kankakee, IL, and Cyndi Corrigan (Charlie) of Ladera Ranch, CA; step-sons, John and Bob Jr. Tonner; 3 sisters, Nina Taylor, Evelyn (Betze) Burks, and Theresa Burke (Ron). Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death is a sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Berry and an infant brother, Herbert Joseph Ringle.Friends may call from 4-7 PM (CST) Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Rosary at 10:45 am and Funeral Mass 11 AM (EST) Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Kentland.Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Earl Park, or St. Edmund Catholic Church of Watseka. Funeral Home Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland

214 E Washington St

Kentland , IN 47951

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Newton County Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close