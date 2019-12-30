|
Phyllis Marie Dorton, 77, a lifelong resident of Goodland, passed away at 10:03 AM Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Franciscan Health Hospital of Rensselaer.
She was born July 21, 1942, in Lafayette to the late John Charles and Ardis Evangeline (Shepard) Illingworth.
Phyllis was a 1960 graduate of Goodland High School. Following high school, she attended Indiana State University in pursuit of an accounting degree. This enabled Phyllis to be a bookkeeper at various trucking and fertilizer companies. Most recently, Phyllis worked in the office as a bookkeeper for Kenny Burns at CFS located in Wolcott.
Her marriage was to Dean Hood Dorton on December 29, 1962, in Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Goodland; he survives.
Phyllis' life revolved around her family and close friends. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; especially when it came to watching their sporting events, attending their weddings and special activities through the years.
Surviving along with her husband Dean are children, Michael (wife: Carrie) Dorton of Westfield, IN, Christine (husband: Jim) Norris of Mechanicsville, MD, and Douglas (wife: Tia) Dorton of Westfield, IN. Grandchildren, Ryan (wife: Megan) Dorton of West Lafayette, IN, Rachal, Bryce & Trey Dorton of Westfield, IN, Jonathan (wife: Courtney) Lowe of Leonardtown, MD, Tara Turner (Daniel McWilliams) of Rensselaer, IN, and Kayla (husband: Matt) Strohmeyer of Bloomington, IN. Great-grandchildren, Codie McWilliams, Alyssa McWilliams, and Griffin Dorton. Also, brothers, Ralph (wife: Joyce) Illingworth of West Lafayette, IN, Calvin (wife: Pam) Illingworth of Remington, IN and Sisters-in-law, Connie Blankenship of Kentland, IN and Leketta Giselbach of Fairmount, IN.
Preceding her in death along with her parents is brother, John Francis Illingworth of Fairmount IN.
Friends may call from 10 AM (CST) until the time of Funeral Mass 11 AM (CST) Friday, January 3, 2020, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Goodland. Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery of Goodland.
Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' name to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Dec. 30, 2019