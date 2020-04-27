|
Ralph Eldon Purdy, 93, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born November 25, 1926 to Arnet G. Purdy and Ida May (Dickey) Purdy in Morocco, Indiana.
Eldon was a 1944 graduate of Morocco High School. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII. He served as a radio operator in both the Pacific with the 43rd Infantry Division and the 99th Field Artillery Battalion, and in Germany with the 3rd Constabulary Brigade.
After the Army, Eldon attended Indiana University in Bloomington and the American Institute of Television in Chicago. He started his career at the Western Electric Indianapolis plant where he advanced up to Senior Design Engineer, retiring in 1985 after 34 years of service.
Eldon married Beverly Shields on September 1, 1951 in Economy, Indiana. Together they raised four children. He was a member of the American Legion and was affiliated with the Lawrence United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Beverly Purdy of Indianapolis; four children: Ellen (Dale) Eisman of Hampstead, North Carolina, Edward (Margo) Purdy of Brownsburg, Indiana, Elaine Purdy of Zionsville, Indiana and Jason (April) Purdy of Indianapolis; one brother, Delbert Purdy of Illinois; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and a great-grandson on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and seven sisters.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Morocco. The service will be recorded and uploaded to our website following the service.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , the Newton County Food Pantry, or the .
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2020