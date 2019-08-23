Home

Raymond F. Gollmitzer

Raymond F. Gollmitzer Obituary
Judge Raymond F. Gollmitzer died peacefully at home July 16, 2019, in Marshall, Texas, he was 84. Born November 29, 1934, in Rockville, CT to Joseph and Eliza (Carpenter) Gollmitzer. He met his wife while stationed at March Air Force Base in California. Relocating to Battle Ground, IN, with their young son; two daughters were born thereafter.

He served as Lafayette (IN) City Court Judge from 1976-1978 and Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge from 1979-84. Relocating to New Orleans, LA and later to Shreveport, LA, he was appointed a United States Administrative Law Judge for the Social Security Division of Health and Human Services. Retiring after 30 years.

Judge Gollmitzer was a member of many organizations including the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, and the Elks as well as The American Legion for over 50 years, posts located in Lafayette, IN; Shreveport, LA; Marshall, TX. The Judge held numerous positions in the Voiture Locale 137, La Societe Des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux, Chef de Gare 2000-2001.

The Judge is survived by his wife of 59 years, Selma (Freshour) of Marshall, TX; his son William K. Gollmitzer and wife Kathy of Vincennes, IN; daughter Leslie G. Criswell and husband Ed of Birmingham, AL; and daughter Tracey R. Hoiles and her husband Michael W. of Grand Prairie, TX. 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. Marshall, TX or Patriot Paws, www.PatriotPAWS.org, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019
