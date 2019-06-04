Raymond R. Tesky, 58, of Kentland, passed away at his home on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born June 16, 1960, in Gary, IN to the late Wilford W. and Rosemary (Metsch) Tesky. Raymond was a 1977 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, DeMotte.
His marriage was to Robin Cowfer on May 1, 1997, in Richmond, VA; she survives. Raymond lived in Richmond, VA for 2 years before moving back to the area in 1998.
Raymond worked for Newton County Development for 13 years, was a member of IUOE Local 150 and was regionally recognized as a diesel mechanic. He loved spending time with his family, fishing when able, and tinkering with projects.
Surviving along with his wife are children, William "Billy" Tesky, Samuel Tesky, Gabriel Tesky, and Cricket Tesky, all of Kentland. Siblings, Dorothy Rahmoeller of Lake Village, Carol Henke of Mahomet, IL, Douglass Tesky of Lakeland, FL, Paul Tesky of Wheatfield, Kenneth Tesky of Lafayette, Joe Tesky of Goodland, and David Tesky of Kentland.
Preceding Raymond in death along with his parents are a daughter, Naomi Tesky and sister, Beverly Stanker.
Friends may call from 11 AM (CST) until the time of Funeral Service 1 PM (CST) Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. FR. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on June 4, 2019