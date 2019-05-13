Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex E. Light. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rex E. Light, long time Newton County farmer, lived to celebrate 100 birthdays before passing away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the George Ade Nursing Home in Brook, Indiana.



Rex was born December l3, 1918 in Sheldon, Illinois to the late Francis and Nina Light. He lived most of his life in Washington township and the Goodland, Indiana area. He was a graduate of the Brook High School, class of l936 and lived in Goodland, IN since 1947.



Rex farmed from l94l until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the former Griggs United Methodist Church, Goodland, IN, a 50-year member of the Goodland Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Farm Bureau.



On February 2, 1941 in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church he married the love of his life Beatrice L. "Betty" Light, and she preceded him in death November 4, 2017 in Brook, IN.



Rex is survived by 2 sons, Norman D. Light, (wife, Carol) Brook, IN and Maurice L. Light, (wife, Jane), Terra Huate, Indiana. Grandfather of four and Great Grandfather of seve. He also had one brother, Irvin Light, Brook, IN.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one brother, Gordon N. Light.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 am (CDT) , with Richard E. Gerts, officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN. Memorials may be given to either the Brook United Methodist Church or the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

