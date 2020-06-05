Rex M. Whaley, 90, of Goodland, Indiana, died June 1, 2020, in Franciscan Health Rensselaer, the son of the late Russell L. and Dessie R. Fletcher Whaley.

Rex was a retired mechanic for Ray Lefert for 20 years, and then worked as a custodian at the Goodland School, and served on the Goodland Fire Department for 18 years.

On March 19, 1949, he married Betty L. Woods Whaley in Lafayette, IN and she preceded him in death on May 27, 2014, in Rensselaer, Indiana. He is survived by two sons Russell C. Whaley, (wife, Cindy), Crown Point, Indiana, and Bryan E. Whaley, (wife, Penny), Goodland, Indiana, and two daughters Kay Ann Jatezak, (husband, Terry), Clinton, Indiana, and Sue Ann Whaley, Columbia, South Carolina. Rex is a grandfather of seven, great grandfather of 12 and great great grandfather of 2. He is also survived by one brother, Charles F. Whaley, (wife, Jackie), Brook, IN and two sisters, Ruth M. Conn, and Esther I. Carroll, (husband, Bob), both of Brook, Indiana. He was preceded in death by eight brothers.

Calling will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana with a private service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, Indiana, with Richard E. Gerts officiating.

