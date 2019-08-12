|
Rex McCormick, 71, of Kentland, passed away peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born December 19, 1947, in Lafayette to the late William C. and Rena (Tudor) McCormick. Rex was a 1966 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
His marriage was to the love of his life Jo Anne Raby, she survives.
Rex was plant manager of Dormeyer Coil for several years. He was an avid model train collector, loved watching the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and home remodeling projects. Most of all, Rex loved his family and cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
Surviving along with his wife Jo Anne are children, Stacey Ricksy of Lafayette, Tracey (Mark) Robbins of Kentland, and Brad (Jessica) McCormick also of Kentland. Grandchildren, Dustin (Laura) McCormick, Cameron Reid, Josh Robbins, Justin Robbins, Heather (Chris) McKinney, Brianna McCormick, Brittany McCormick, Seth Sarver, Drew Robbins, and Dylan Robbins; 3 great-grandchildren, Emily, James, and Lucy McCormick. Also surviving are half-brothers, Stan Timmons, and William McCormick; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Jeanne Raby of Summerfield, FL.
Preceding him in death along with his parents is an infant granddaughter, Courtney Reid.
A Graveside Service open to the public will be held at 11 AM (CDT) Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Fairlawn Cemetery of Kentland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rex's name to the Kentland Baseball Association.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2019