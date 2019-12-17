|
Richard A. Chance 59 of Lake Village passed away on December 14, 2019, at the Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital. Born on March 8, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. Richard was married to Elizabeth Kruczek who survives, along with his son; Joseph Kruczek. Richard enjoyed working on cars and watching the undertaker on WWE. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service for Richard will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6-8 PM in the Lake Village Firehouse. As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen, under the direction of the Frazier Funeral Home & Cremation Services of DeMotte. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019