Gerts Funeral Home
119 W Union St
Goodland, IN 47948
(219) 297-3583
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gerts Funeral Home
119 W Union St
Goodland, IN 47948
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Gerts Funeral Home
119 W Union St
Goodland, IN 47948
Richard R. "Dick" Carter

Richard R. "Dick" Carter Obituary
Richard R. "Dick" Carter, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Goodland, IN. He was born on October 11, 1931, in New London, IN, to the late Lloyd and Reba Oren Carter. Dick lived in Monticello, IN and wintered in North Fort Myers, FL.
He was a member of the Eagles Lodge, Monticello, IN and served as a board member of Forest Park, North Fort Myers, FL.
On October 23, 1950, he married Margaret L. Whaley in Brook, IN and she preceded him in death on March 8, 2001, in Monticello, IN. Dick is survived by three daughters, Nancy Fleming, (wife, Alice K. Betron), Indianapolis, IN, Stacey Harris, (husband, Jim), Zionsville, IN, and Kimberly Carter, Goodland, IN., two sons, Steve D. Carter, (wife, Lisa), Goodland, and Mark A. Carter, (wife, Sandy), Attica, IN, and his companion, JoAnne E. Musser, Monticello, IN.
He is a grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 18, He also has one brother, Gary Carter, (wife, Joyce), Memphis, TN, one sister, Sally Smith, (husband, Eugene), Tipton, IN and a sister-in-law, Mary Carter, Kokomo, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one brother, Ronnie Carter.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN, with a celebration of life service at the funeral home at 2:00 pm (CDT) with Richard E. Gerts, officiating, cremation will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of donors choice.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019
