|
|
Rita Jo (Bingham) Tichacek died peacefully on January 13, 2020, at the age of 71 surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born on April 5, 1948, in Rensselaer, Indiana. She married the love of her life on June 10, 1966. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary William Tichacek, Morocco, Indiana; children; Tammy Sue Tichacek, Kentland, Indiana; Angela Jo (Mark) Rhoads, Goodland, Indiana; Gary Leonard (MaryAnn) Tichacek, Morocco, Indiana; Nellie Nicole (Jeff) Smart, Morocco, Indiana; one sister, Judy (Jerry) Hayden, Mayfield, Kentucky, and one brother, James (Linda) Bingham, Newark, Illinois.
The sunshine in her life was provided by her grandchildren: Children of Tammy: Ashley (Logan) Mertens, Aaron Rhoads, Mallory Moseley, and Drew Moseley; Children of Angela: Jordan Rhoads and Taylor Rhoads; Children of Gary: Gary E. Tichacek, James Tichacek, Katie Tichacek, Joey Tichacek, Robbie Scheidt, and Hailee Scheidt; Children of Nellie: Haley Smart, Angela Smart, Amethyst Smart, and Jeffrey Smart. The sparkle in her eyes were her three great-grandchildren; Nevaeh Mertens, Myah Holloway, and Arayah Smart.
She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Nellie Bingham, one brother, Roy Bingham and one sister Ruth Baker. Services will be held at Gerts funeral home in Brook, Indiana. The calling will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm. The funeral service will be at 12 pm, with a reception to follow at 1 pm in the First Christian Church of Brook fellowship hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rita's life.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020