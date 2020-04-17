|
|
Rita Molter, Indianapolis, died April 14, 2020. She was 93 years old. Miss Molter began her journalistic career at the Journal Gazette Newspaper in Fort Wayne, Ind. After her stay there, she worked for the Meredith Publishing Company in Des Moines, Iowa; the Pillsbury Company in Minneapolis; and General Public Relations, Family Circle Magazine and Parents' Magazine, all in New York City. After moving to Indianapolis in 1982, she continued working freelance for firms in New York as well as in Indianapolis. She was a graduate of Indiana University. Survivors include 21 nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are only private funeral arrangements, and a celebration of Miss Molter's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2020