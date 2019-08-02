|
|
Robert A. Hatten peacefully passed away on July 29, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1922, to Arthur and Velma Hatten in Culver, Indiana. His time in Culver and around Lake Maxinkuckee was such a joy to him. Bob graduated from Culver High School in 1940 and attended many reunions reuniting with his boyhood friends.
After graduation, Bob entered the U.S. Army as his brothers also served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. During his time in the service, he met Betty Mae Brinton in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and they were married January 4, 1948. Together they made homes in Knox, Morocco, and Monticello, Indiana. Bob was employed with Northern Indiana Public Service Company for 38 years, retiring in 1983. Bob and Betty enjoyed retirement years in Mesa, Arizona. Betty passed away in January 2009.
Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Morocco. As a Shriner, he often transported children to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Chicago. Bob was a Boy Scout leader and worked closely with the Morocco Little League. He was the voice of football for Morocco and North Newton High Schools announcing play-by-plays from the press box he helped build. As an avid sports fan, Bob followed Purdue football and basketball and played many rounds of golf. He and Betty were part of a remarkable bridge club in Morocco for 40 years. These friends were the foundation for many lifelong memories.
Bob was a wonderful and loving father to two daughters, Cheryl Hale of Goshen and Becky Mackey of Indianapolis. Bob and Betty enjoyed being grandparents to Jennifer, Kelly and Brian Hale and Jill and Rob Mackey. Ten great-grandchildren were blessed to have "Papa Bob" in their active lives. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Harold, Irwin and Howard, and two sisters, Edith and Vivian. Bob also leaves his companion and loving caregiver, Mary Mitchell of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Following cremation, his ashes will be placed with Betty's in the Rose Garden at Velda Rose Methodist Church in Mesa, Arizona. A private family celebration of life will be held this fall.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019