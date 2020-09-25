Robert "Rob" Costigan Hays, 32, of Indianapolis (formerly of Kentland, IN) died at 12:29 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at IU Community North of Indianapolis of cardiac arrest.



Rob was born on November 13, 1987, in Normal, IL the son of Bob and Joan Hays.



Rob attended Saint Joseph Catholic School, was a 10 year 4-H member, and graduated from South Newton High School - the class of 2006. Rob deferred college for a year due to serving as an Indiana FFA State Officer in the role of state reporter. After serving on the 2006-2007 state officer team, Rob attended Purdue University. While at Purdue, Rob was a member of the Reamer Club and Purdue Student Government. Both of these groups gave Rob lasting friendships and college memories he carried to this day. He received both his BA in Ag Education and Masters from Purdue. Rob truly enjoyed his time at Purdue and his membership in the Purdue Alumni Association. From Purdue fish frys, football games to Galas, Rob attended them all.



Rob's first teaching job was at Warsaw High School. From 2011- 2015, Rob taught Agriculture classes to high school and middle school students. He also was one of their FFA advisors - his true passion. Though Rob loved his co-workers, students and the staff at Warsaw in 2015, he had the opportunity to join the Indiana FFA staff as Assistant Director. A difficult choice to leave the classroom but Rob always said he would make sure he had student time. In 2018, Rob became the Executive Director of the Indiana FFA, a dream he had for many years. Here Rob worked with amazing people, co-workers and had the opportunity to walk the halls of the State house to do business with great Hoosiers, this for Rob never grew old. Rob served the FFA in many positions over the years - in high school through chapter offices he held, district offices and as a section director. In his junior year, he was selected to be a member of the state nominating committee. A highlight for Rob was representing Indiana as a state officer but also serving on the national FFA nominating committee. It was something he said he would never forget.



Another professional achievement for Rob was being selected as a member of the Agriculture Leadership Program - the class of 2018. Here Rob participated in creative, leadership-based weekends and a week-long gathering to discuss trends and advancement of agriculture. This membership opened up a whole new circle of friendships for Rob.



Rob had many interests such as running. He always participated in the Indy Mini and had two marathons under his belt. He loved art, doing some painting and glassblowing, was an avid reader, seasonal decorator, professional couch-napper but recently CrossFit enthusiast. He loved the workouts with his CrossFit crew, their Friday nights and special get-togethers.



Surviving are Rob's parents, Bob and Joan Hays of Kentland, two sisters he deeply loved Ali Hays of Chicago, Casey Ward of Kentland, and a brother-in law he greatly admired Damon Ward, a nephew and niece he adored, Jackson and Elizabeth Ward, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins as well as the many friends he considered family.



Rob's life may have been short but was full with service, loyalty and long-lasting friendships.



A drive by viewing will be held at the Newton County Pumpkin Vine Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 26th from 11:00 to 3:00 pm CST. There will be a private memorial service for family to follow at 5:00 pm CST.



The family sincerely requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Rob Hays Memorial Fund, which will be established in Rob's honor. Checks can be made out to the Indiana FFA Foundation; memo line: c/o Rob Hays Memorial Fund and sent to P.O. 9, Trafalgar, IN 46181.



The family understands that many may not be able to attend given the current circumstances. We respect the COVID-19 guidelines (Rob, himself was very strict about them) so if you are unable to attend and would like to share thoughts of Rob with his family, please send a note to 302 E. Lincoln Street, Kentland, IN 47951 or post a message on Rob's Facebook page. God bless all of you.

