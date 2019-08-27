|
Robert "Bob" Datzman Jr., 80, of Kentland, passed away at his home on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born April 10, 1939, in Watseka, IL to the late Robert C. Datzman Sr. and Jennie (Vanderwall) Datzman.
Bob was a graduate of A.J. Kent High School and attended Purdue University for an Agriculture short course.
His marriage was to Sandra Sue King on January 5, 1980, in Kentland. Sandra preceded him in death on December 10, 2017.
Bob was past President of the Earl Park Lions Club and was also a member of the Elks Club, Watseka. He farmed all of his life in the Newton County area and also drove a fertilizer truck for Nutrien Ag Solutions of Sheldon, IL.
Bob was a skilled fabricator and could fix anything when it came to farming machinery. He loved hosting cookouts, hog roasts, and was a great storyteller.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Donald) Lovella of Chandler, AZ; step-son, Bradley King Stonebarger of Kentland; two brothers, Gene (Linda) Datzman of Indianapolis, and Steve (Linda) Datzman of Earl park. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death along with his parents and wife is a step-daughter, Colette Marie Stonebarger.
A Celebration of Life and Inurnment in Fairlawn Cemetery for Bob will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Newton County 4-H Livestock or the Kentland United Methodist Church.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019