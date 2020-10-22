1/1
Robert J. Harris
Robert J. Harris, 85, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Brook, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 1:52 am, in the Rosegate Village, Indianapolis.
He was born November 20, 1934, in Brook. He was the son of the late Fred and Ima G. Frauenhoff Harris, and a graduate of the Ade High School, class of 1952. Bob was a retired farmer and had farmed for over 40 years.
On September 22, 1963, in Lake County, Indiana he married Nancy Jo (Gilbert) Harris, and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2012. Bob is survived by two daughters, Tammy and Danny Holiday, Morocco, Indiana, and Lori A. Bland, Indianapolis, Indiana. He is a grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 6. He is also survived by two sisters, Lois G. DeLay, Brook, Indiana, and Donna M. Cole, Remington, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by two sons, James R. Harris and Michael S. Harris, and one sister, Mary Ann Curts.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 24. 2020 from 11:00 am until 12 noon, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana. The funeral service will be at 12 noon with Richard E. Gerts, officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, Indiana. Flowers are acceptable or memorials to the American Heart Association.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2020.
