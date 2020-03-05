|
Rochelle Lea (Thomas) Pierson, 51, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home in Martinsville, Indiana after a long and brave battle with cancer. She was born May 14, 1968 to Ted and Judy (Moyer) Thomas in Gary, Indiana.
Rochelle grew up in Roselawn, Indiana and attended North Newton High School. She was an administrative assistant, working for various companies throughout her career. Rochelle had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She had a talent for knitting, crocheting and other crafts. She was a voracious reader, and always loved a good book. She liked researching family ancestry. In her later years, she became a Wonder Woman enthusiast. Most of all, Rochelle enjoyed spending time with her sons, Jake and Nick.
She is survived by her mother, Judith (Moyer) Thomas of Roselawn, her loving husband, Bryce Pierson of Martinsville, her two sons, Jacob and Nicholas Epperson and their father, Ted Epperson (Michelle). She also leaves behind sister, Rhonda Thomas, stepdaughter, Hayley Pierson, along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Thomas, as well as grandparents John and Ruby (Blair) Thomas, Sheldon and Evelyn (Weiner) Moyer and step grandfather Roy Parker.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 pm CST at the Lincoln Township Fire Department in Thayer, Indiana. Please join us to share memories, stories and love.
In lieu of flowers, Rochelle's family requests donations be made in her memory to Girls Rock! Indianapolis.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020