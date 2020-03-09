|
Rosemary Ann Master, 93, of Crystal Lake passed away Thursday evening March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 30, 1926, in Fowler, Indiana to Gerhart and Caroline (Benner) Wallpe.
She was married on February 14, 1949 to Robert Curtis Master. He preceded her in death on August 26, 1975. She and her husband lived and raised their family in Kentland and Attica Indiana before moving to the Huntley then Crystal Lake communities in 1961. Rosemary and Robert were partners in Coils Incorporated of Huntley, IL.
Rosemary was a good listener, a kind, loving friend, and an ardent supporter to many people. She loved to garden and always had flowers around her. Rosemary loved to bake and decorate cakes. She was happy to sit under a tree in the summer, go on a cookout, or go on a long walk. As a devout Catholic, she took solace in the teachings of the church.
Survivors include their four children, Carolyn (Mark) Tager, Richard (Peggy) Master, Ronald (Cindy) Master, and Margaret (Roger) Wesemann; eight grandchildren; Joe and Rebecca Wesemann, Damien Master and Koryne LaMont, James Tager and Marissa Krach, Robert and Chase Master; and one great-grandchild, Nova LaMont.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband; her six siblings, William, Howard, Gerald, and Robert Wallpe, Anita Leonard and Elizabeth Pitstick. Rosemary was the last member of her generation for her husband's family as well. Our family has lost the matriarch and last surviving Great Aunt of 35 cousins, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Friday, March 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 E. Dundee Road, Huntley. Graveside service will be at 11:30 am on March 16 at Joseph Cemetery in Kentland, IN
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12 from 4 to 8 pm with rosary at 7:45 pm at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main Street, Huntley and continue on Friday at the church from 9-10 am.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Catholic Charities, Little Way Christian Store or .
Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2020