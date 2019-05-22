Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth A. Warrick. View Sign Service Information Steinke Funeral Home 101 E Beaver St Morocco , IN 47963 (219)-866-5151 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Morocco First United Methodist Church Funeral 12:00 PM Morocco First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Ruth A. Warrick, 98, a lifelong resident of Morocco, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at George Ade Memorial Healthcare Center in Brook. She was born in Beaver Township on October 9, 1920, to the late Edward Roy Blann and Clyde Ethel (Schaffer) Blann. She was a graduate of Morocco High School with the Class of 1938. On November 23, 1941, in Morocco, she married Donald Clifford Warrick. He preceded her in death on December 23, 1992.Before retirement, Ruth worked as a secretary, first working at the A.S.C.S. office in Kentland, then for the Morocco State Bank. She also worked for the Shirer Insurance office and the Morocco Elementary School office. She was an active member of the Morocco First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Newton County Fair Association, the Projects Unlimited Club and the Morocco Literary Club.Ruth is survived by her loving family: one son, Joe (Dotty) Warrick of Morocco; two daughters, Judy (Dennis) Rabideau of Oswego, Illinois and Joan (Randy) Raff of Avon, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers: George Blann, Maurice Blann, and John Blann; one infant sister; and one great-grandson, Michael Hansen.Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 12 p.m. at the Morocco First United Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Morocco First United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. Published in Newton County Enterprise on May 22, 2019

