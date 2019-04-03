Ruth P. Hall, 93, of Kentland, passed away at 11:10 PM, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at George Ade Memorial Healthcare Center of Brook.
She was born August 1, 1925 in rural Bourbonnais, IL to the late Ralph A. and Marie (Stevenson) Griffin. Ruth attended Enos and Morocco Schools.
She married Lawrence (Gene) Hall on September 23, 1942 in Kankakee, IL, he preceded her in death in 2008. They lived in NW Indiana until they moved in 1968 to North Bend along the Oregon coast. They spent the next 23 years calling that home. In 1991 they moved back to Kentland to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Ruth was a lifetime member of the VFW in North Bend and American Legion Auxiliary of Morocco. She was a traveling ambassador for west coast CB clubs. In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed time with family and attending events for grandkids, loved cooking, and traveling the country attending VFW events.
Surviving is a son, Ralph (Donna) Hall of Morocco, a brother, James A. Griffin of Washington, and sister-in-laws Lillian Griffin, Eleanor Griffin, Betty Griffin, and Jeanette Hall.
Preceding her in death along with her husband and parents are siblings, Florence Dexter, Ray Griffin, Don Griffin, Harold Griffin, Leslie Griffin, and Jerry Griffin; children, Lawrence Jr. Hall, Marye Olsen, and Mark Hall.
A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held on April 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Morocco. Visitation 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019