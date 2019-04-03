Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth P. Hall. View Sign

Ruth P. Hall, 93, of Kentland, passed away at 11:10 PM, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at George Ade Memorial Healthcare Center of Brook.



She was born August 1, 1925 in rural Bourbonnais, IL to the late Ralph A. and Marie (Stevenson) Griffin. Ruth attended Enos and Morocco Schools.



She married Lawrence (Gene) Hall on September 23, 1942 in Kankakee, IL, he preceded her in death in 2008. They lived in NW Indiana until they moved in 1968 to North Bend along the Oregon coast. They spent the next 23 years calling that home. In 1991 they moved back to Kentland to be closer to children and grandchildren.



Ruth was a lifetime member of the VFW in North Bend and American Legion Auxiliary of Morocco. She was a traveling ambassador for west coast CB clubs. In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed time with family and attending events for grandkids, loved cooking, and traveling the country attending VFW events.



Surviving is a son, Ralph (Donna) Hall of Morocco, a brother, James A. Griffin of Washington, and sister-in-laws Lillian Griffin, Eleanor Griffin, Betty Griffin, and Jeanette Hall.



Preceding her in death along with her husband and parents are siblings, Florence Dexter, Ray Griffin, Don Griffin, Harold Griffin, Leslie Griffin, and Jerry Griffin; children, Lawrence Jr. Hall, Marye Olsen, and Mark Hall.



A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held on April 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Morocco. Visitation 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Ruth P. Hall, 93, of Kentland, passed away at 11:10 PM, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at George Ade Memorial Healthcare Center of Brook.She was born August 1, 1925 in rural Bourbonnais, IL to the late Ralph A. and Marie (Stevenson) Griffin. Ruth attended Enos and Morocco Schools.She married Lawrence (Gene) Hall on September 23, 1942 in Kankakee, IL, he preceded her in death in 2008. They lived in NW Indiana until they moved in 1968 to North Bend along the Oregon coast. They spent the next 23 years calling that home. In 1991 they moved back to Kentland to be closer to children and grandchildren.Ruth was a lifetime member of the VFW in North Bend and American Legion Auxiliary of Morocco. She was a traveling ambassador for west coast CB clubs. In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed time with family and attending events for grandkids, loved cooking, and traveling the country attending VFW events.Surviving is a son, Ralph (Donna) Hall of Morocco, a brother, James A. Griffin of Washington, and sister-in-laws Lillian Griffin, Eleanor Griffin, Betty Griffin, and Jeanette Hall.Preceding her in death along with her husband and parents are siblings, Florence Dexter, Ray Griffin, Don Griffin, Harold Griffin, Leslie Griffin, and Jerry Griffin; children, Lawrence Jr. Hall, Marye Olsen, and Mark Hall.A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held on April 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Morocco. Visitation 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. Published in Newton County Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Newton County Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close