Sally June Stombaugh went to join her husband of nearly 65 years in Heaven, on February 1, 2020, in Tucson, AZ.
Sally was born on March 7, 1936, in Kentland, IN, to Elwood and Edith (Roll) Newland. She was a 1954 graduate of Kentland High School. Her marriage was to Gerald (Jerry) Stombaugh on April 3, 1955, and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2019.
Sally worked as a bookkeeper at Sears after high school, became a housewife, then worked as a bookkeeper for the Hazelden Country Club. Sally loved to fish (a love she got from her dad), played golf, bridge and loved to cross-stitch and knit. Her kids and grandkids all have a special afghan or Christmas stocking that she knitted. She traveled the world with Jerry and still enjoyed traveling with family. Sally loved her family and volunteered for years at Tucson Medical Center.
She is survived by sons David (Tamera) of Tucson and Steve (Deb) of Plainfield, IN, grandchildren Keegan, Sara, Kirsten and Mary, two great-grandchildren, and her sister Virginia, Springfield, OH. Preceding her in death was her loving husband, her father and mother, brothers Jack and Mike, and sister Evelyn.
A family memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to https://www.tmcaz.com/foundation/where-to-give/memorial-tribute-gifts.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020