Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
(402) 296-3123
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
The Nebraska Masonic Home,
Plattsmouth, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Clark


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Clark Obituary
Thomas A. Clark, 85 of Clark, Thomas A. age 85 of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away July 18, 2019. Thomas was born on November 4, 1933. He is survived by his sister: Evelyn Dixon and husband John of Overland Park, KS; nephew: Timothy Clark of Huntsville, AL; niece: Rebecca Oldham and husband Bill; great-niece: Madison; great-nephew: William all of Simpsonville, SC; and numerous cousins and friends.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 27 at The Nebraska Masonic Home, Plattsmouth. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to The Nebraska Masonic Home Foundation. Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now