|
|
Thomas A. Clark, 85 of Clark, Thomas A. age 85 of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away July 18, 2019. Thomas was born on November 4, 1933. He is survived by his sister: Evelyn Dixon and husband John of Overland Park, KS; nephew: Timothy Clark of Huntsville, AL; niece: Rebecca Oldham and husband Bill; great-niece: Madison; great-nephew: William all of Simpsonville, SC; and numerous cousins and friends.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 27 at The Nebraska Masonic Home, Plattsmouth. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to The Nebraska Masonic Home Foundation. Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on July 27, 2019