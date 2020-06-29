Thomas "Tom" Milton Shuey, 79, of Morocco, Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at IU Methodist Hospice. He was born April 27, 1941 to the late Milton "Bud" and Margaret (Scott) Shuey of Morocco, Indiana. He graduated Morocco High School in 1959. He then attended Ball State University where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity, graduating in 1963. In 1966 he graduated from Officers Training School and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines. He continued his service at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey. In 1973 he had an opportunity to move back to his hometown and begin a career as a local Insurance Agent. Having served his community for over 30 years, Tom retired in 2007 and spent the remaining years wintering in Fort Myers, Florida.
Tom married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Joyce Antcliff on January 13, 1962, and she survives along with their children, Beth Payton (fiancé Jamie McGuire) of Raleigh, North Carolina and Debbie (Bernie) Doyle of Greenwood, Indiana. Also survived by seven grandchildren: Meghan, Connor, Nicole, Jake, Jade, Lucas, and Parker. Additional survivors include one sister, Nancy (Ray) Coon of Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Parris and his parents, Bud and Margaret Shuey.
Tom loved to play golf, to say the least. Being a member of the Hazelden Country Club, any free moment the golf course is where you would find him, or socializing afterwards. He and his wife Joyce also loved to dance, spending many Saturday nights at the local hot spots. Tom was known for his limitless storytelling and would share them with anyone who would give him their ear. Throughout the years Tom enjoyed following his two daughters' activities, as well as attending his grandchildren's in the latter years. They were the joy of his life.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at the Fair Oaks Dairy Farm Newton Banquet Room, 856 N 600 E, Fair Oaks, IN 47943 on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided along with a toast to Tom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morocco Lions Club, Morocco American Legion Post #146, or Morocco Fire Department (a special thank you for the "lifts" to get Tom in and out of the house.)
A private family graveside service will be held at the Goodland Cemetery. Steinke Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jun. 29, 2020.