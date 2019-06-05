Tiffany R. McLennon, l9, a lifetime resident of Brook, Indiana, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 3:40 pm at Rush-Presbyterian - St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois. She was born December 3, 1999, to Travis McLennon and Carrie Wright McLennon. She was a graduate of South Newton High School, Kentland, Indiana, class of 2018, and a member of the National Rifle Association. Tiffany is survived by her parents, father, Travis McLennon, (wife, Michelle), mother, Carrie Haun, (husband, Thomas), all of Brook, IN, a sister, Krista McLennon, (spouse, Danielle McLennon), Russellville, AL, maternal grandmother, Cynthia Wright, Morocco, IN, and her boyfriend, Brandon Claus.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, David Wright, Thomas McLennon Grace Gordon, and Ruby Wright. Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4:00 - 6:30 pm (CDT) at the South Newton High School, Kentland, Indiana, funeral services will follow at 6:30 pm (CDT) with Rev. Sue Beckett, officiating. Memorials may be given to a scholarship fund in her name.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on June 5, 2019