Velvia Carolyn Baker, 78, of Goodland, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in her home in Goodland. She was born June 24, 1942, in Williamsport, IN to the late Hugh H. and Kitty Clarine Burton Prather. Carolyn worked for Better Coil & Transformer, Goodland, IN. In 1959 in Fowler, IN she married Morris Baker, and they divorced in 1989. She was a member of the Goodland Community Church.
She is survived by her companion, Leon Winfield, one son Larry H. Baker. (wife, Michele), Rensselaer, IN, and granddaughter of Britney Baker. She is also survived by two sisters, Darla Rose Sigo, (husband, Jim), Lafayette, Ind, and Barbara Jean Pruitt, Kentland, IN, niece Melissa (Paul) Crane, nephew Justin Pruitt (companion Christine Scott), great-niece Briana (Cory) Love, and great-great-nephew Oliver Love.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Orville Hugh Prather.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 9:00 - 11:00 am (CST), at the Goodland Community Church, Goodland, IN with the funeral service at ll:00 am (CST), with Richard E. Gerts officiating. Due to COVID-19. everyone is required to wear a mask and keep your distance, at least 6 feet apart. Please come in casual clothing. Memorials may be given in her name to either the Humane Society or the charity of choice
. The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN has the honor of serving the family.