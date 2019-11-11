|
Verna M. Dewing, 88, of Kentland, IN passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Resident Home, Watseka, IL. She was born June 21, 1931, in Watseka, IL to the late William and Mildred McIntosh Ewen. She was a graduate of the Sheldon High School, Sheldon, Il class of 1949, and enjoyed sewing, reading and an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. On January 26, 1952, in Sheldon, IL she married Donald J. Dewing and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2014, in Danville, IL.
Verna is survived by one daughter Mary Burris, (husband, Charles) Roanoke, IN and two sons Robert Dewing, (wife, Sharon), Kentland, IN and James Dewing, (wife, Deb), Earl Park, IN, grandmother of four and great grandmother of three.
Verna was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. She was a member of the Covenant Federated Church, Kentland, IN, Women's Christian Association, Northwest Jefferson Home Extention, and Phythan Sisters.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm (CST) at the Covenant Federated Church, Kentland, IN. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 am (CST) at the church, with Rev Wayne Meyer officiating, burial will follow in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland, IN. Memorials may be given in her name to the Covenant Federated Church.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Nov. 11, 2019