|
|
Walter J. Gonsiorowski, 76, of Morocco, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Franciscan Health Hospital of Rensselaer.
He was born February 12, 1943, in Hammond, IN to the late Walter A. and Angela (Molenda) Gonsiorowski. Walter was a 1961 graduate of Hammond High School.
His marriage was to Peggy Wilkerson on March 3, 1962, in Hammond; she survives. Walter and Peggy had lived in the Hammond area for most of their life until 2004 when they moved to Morocco.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kentland and enjoyed running the clock and scoreboard for football and basketball games at North Newton High School for the past five years.
Walter owned and operated Clark Filling Station in Michigan City from 1969-1977, worked for Inland Steel of East Chicago for eight years, spent several years with Sealtest Dairy in Hammond and Wonder Bread out of Hodgkins, IL. Most recently, he worked as a clerk at Beef Jerky Outlet in Michigan City.
Surviving along with wife Peggy are children, Walter (Susan) Gonsiorowski Jr. of Valparaiso, IN, Jeffrey (Rachel) Gonsiorowski of Cedar Lake, IN, Jennifer (Dale) Bellamy of Crown Point, IN, James Gonsiorowski of Morocco, IN, Janelle Hicks of Hobart, IN, and Jason (Pam) Gonsiorowski of Morocco, IN. Also surviving is a sister, Susan (Vincent) McDonnell of Griffith, IN, 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Walter at a later date.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 2, 2020