Walton Eugene "Gene" Clevinger, 84 of Brownsburg, passed away at 10:13 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living Memory Center of Brownsburg.
He was born on Monday, February 3, 1936, in Morocco to the late Harold and Ruby (Hansen) Clevinger. On May 19, 1956, in Morocco he married Reba Lamb; she survives.
Gene was a 1954 graduate of Mt. Ayr High School of Morocco.
He then went on to join the United States Army and served from 1955 to 1957.
Gene came home and worked on the family farm.
He also went to work at Milt Storey Implement as well at Permonite Manufacturing both of Morocco.
Gene finally retired as the plant manager of Schumacher Electric of Hoopeston, Illinois.
He enjoyed woodworking and working out in his yard.
Gene loved bird watching and the great outdoors.
Surviving are his wife, Reba Clevinger of Brownsburg; two daughters, Debbie (husband Mark Crites) Falk of Monticello, and Brenda (husband Scott) Rearick of Coatesville; son, David (wife Darcy) Clevinger of Arvada, Colorado; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister, Georgianna Roadruck of West Lafayette.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruby (Hansen) Clevinger; two sisters, Flora Cavinder, and Darlene Wilson; and brother, Harold Wesley "Punk" Clevinger.
Full Military Rites followed by a Memorial Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 (CST) Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Memory Gardens of Rensselaer with Steve Sharp, Chaplin of the Jasper and Newton County Veterans Honor Guard officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the American Heart Association
. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery or can be mailed to the Miller – Roscka Funeral Home, 6368 E. US 24, Monticello, Indiana, 47960.
Miller – Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.