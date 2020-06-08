Warren Milton Howell
Warren Milton Howell, 86 of Brook, Indiana died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born May 6, 1934, to Russell and Cora Coon Howell in Watseka, Illinois. He had a brother Willis (Etta) Howell of Watseka, Illinois, and a sister Wanda (Tommy) Jones of Kilgore, Texas, all have preceded him in death.

Warren was a farmer, carpenter, truck driver and an avid golfer at Hazelden Country Club. Warren married Marge Laird and had four children, Steve, wife, Geri Howell, Morocco, Indiana; Mike Howell, Brook, IN; Jeff, wife Cathy Howell of Rensselaer, Indiana; and Carolyn, husband Doug Standish of Rensselaer, Indiana. ,

Warren is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren: Ricky, Matt, John, Christina, Kyra, Makyla, Nicole, Jamie, Alicia, Tyler & Kelly, and 24 great-grandchildren. Per Warren's wishes there will be no service held, Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana has the honor of serving the family.

Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jun. 8, 2020.
