Warren Milton Howell, 86 of Brook, Indiana died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born May 6, 1934, to Russell and Cora Coon Howell in Watseka, Illinois. He had a brother Willis (Etta) Howell of Watseka, Illinois, and a sister Wanda (Tommy) Jones of Kilgore, Texas, all have preceded him in death.



Warren was a farmer, carpenter, truck driver and an avid golfer at Hazelden Country Club. Warren married Marge Laird and had four children, Steve, wife, Geri Howell, Morocco, Indiana; Mike Howell, Brook, IN; Jeff, wife Cathy Howell of Rensselaer, Indiana; and Carolyn, husband Doug Standish of Rensselaer, Indiana. ,



Warren is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren: Ricky, Matt, John, Christina, Kyra, Makyla, Nicole, Jamie, Alicia, Tyler & Kelly, and 24 great-grandchildren. Per Warren's wishes there will be no service held, Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana has the honor of serving the family.

