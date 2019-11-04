|
|
William D. "Merle" Estes, 81, of Goodland, Indiana, passed away in his home on October 31, 2019, at 7:55 am. He was born May 16, 1938, in Benton County to the late Harvey and Cassie Bailey Estes. He lived his whole life in Benton County and graduated from Wadena High School, class of 1957.
After graduation, he went into the Army for two years and then went into the reserves. Merle farmed his whole life and loved every minute of it. His first wife was Phyllis Bond and she preceded him in death. On December 1, 2001, in Morocco, IN he married Rosemary Ann Strong Estes and she survives.
He is also survived by two step-sons, Chad Edward Stavros, Goodland, IN and Peter Timothy Stavros, Valparaiso, IN, step-grandfather of four, and 24 nieces and nephews, one brother, Earl Estes, Mattoon, IL; and four sisters, Wilma Jean Gramman, (Husband, Jim), Muncie, IN, Juanita Lawhead, Palm Desert, CA., Mable Mitchell, (husband, Vance), Goodland, and Ethele Hoffmeyer, Monticello, IN and FL.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm (CST). at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN with a celebration of life service at 5:00 pm (CST) at the funeral home, with Rev. Chauncy Latimore, officiating. His wish was to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the family for help with the expenses.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2019