William H. "Bill" Perry, 91, lifelong resident of Kentland, passed away at 2:15 PM, January 24, 2020 at George Ade Memorial Health Care Center of Brook.
He was born December 20, 1928 in Watseka, IL to the late Oliver and Della (Lyons) Perry. Bill was a graduate of A.J. Kent High School of Kentland.
Bill proudly served in the United States Army from 1946 until his honorable discharge in 1948. After his discharge, Bill was awarded with the Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal. His marriage was to Helen Wagner on January 23, 1954 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington. Bill and Helen just recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and American Legion Post 23 both of Kentland. He worked 30 plus years as a carpenter in new home construction building several of the homes in Kentland today. Following his career in construction, Bill enjoyed custodial work for 18 years at the Kentland grade school until its closing.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, an occasional round of golf, and in his younger years, competitive shooting. He was an avid Purdue basketball fan for many years; after both children graduated from Indiana University, Bill transitioned to a die-hard IU basketball supporter.
Surviving along with his wife Helen are a daughter and son, Patricia Perry of Palatine, IL, and Bill (wife: Teresa) Perry of Elgin, IL; two grandchildren, Robert Matthew Perry and Veronica Mae Perry. Also surviving is a brother, John "Jack" Perry of Dearborn, MI.
Preceding him in death along with his parents is a sister, Fanny Collins.
Friends may call from 10 AM (CST) until the time of Funeral Mass 11 AM (CST) Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Interment with military rites to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kentland.
Published in Newton County Enterprise on Jan. 27, 2020