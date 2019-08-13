|
Anthony Joseph Krochta, Jr., age 28, of Doylestown died Friday, August 9, 2019.
Born February 18, 1991, in Honesdale, PA, he was the son of Anthony Joseph Krochta Sr. and Cindy Penglase. Formerly of Hawley, PA, he lived most of his life in Doylestown and was a 2009 graduate of Central Bucks West High School. He worked as a mechanic and an auto body repairman. An avid hunter and fisherman, he also enjoyed doing landscaping.
He is survived by his father and step-mother: Anthony J. and Angia Krochta Sr. of Hawley; his mother: Cindy Penglase of Doylestown; a brother: Zachery Krochta and his wife Montana, stationed with the US Air Force; a step-sister: Haleigh Caron of Florida; two step-brothers: Gary DeFeo and his wife Jodi of Welcome Lake, PA; and Billy DeFeo and his wife Ginny of Brewster, NY; paternal grandparents: Nick and Marilyn Krochta of Florida; maternal grandmother: Marilyn Maxon of Doylestown; maternal grandfather: Charles Penglase and his wife Christine of Doylestown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be Friday, August 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA. A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, August 16, at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel, PA.
Memorials may be made to Aldie Counseling Center for Drug and Alcohol Abuse at aldie.org.
Memorials may be made to Aldie Counseling Center for Drug and Alcohol Abuse at aldie.org.
Published in News Eagle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019