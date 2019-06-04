|
Arno F. Hiris's flame went out and he expired May 20, 2019. For twenty plus years he lived with severe arthritis, prostate cancer and acute kidney disease.
Born to Frank and Anna Hiris in the Tink Wig area of the Poconos, he was a graduate of Hawley High School in Hawley, Pennsylvania. He was active in sports, winning his school letters in soccer, basketball and baseball.
He joined the U.S. Air Force and had basic training at Sampson Air Force in upstate New York. Without any other training, he was assigned to the 82nd USAF Dispensary at New Castle AFB, Wilmington, Delaware where he was stationed until the base was closed December 1957. Arno was then transferred to Selfridge Field Michigan, as NCO in charge of the Hospital Pharmacy.
Upon release from duty, Arno moved to Colonie, New York, to attend Albany Business College. Upon graduation, he obtained the position as General Manager of Armour Oil Albany Inc., at the GEX in Latham, New York. Overseeing the automotive department, auto shops and the fueling station.
After traveling to many Armour Oil Company sites around the United States, with the sales motivation film, Second Effort, by Vince Lombardi, Arno moved to Syracuse area as an Automotive Merchandiser for Agway Inc. Coming back to the Albany area he worked in marketing for several automotive wholesale distributers, the last being Republic Automotive in Latham New York.
He was an original member of the Single Ski Club of Albany, and later the Albany Ski Club, YMCA and produced four shows for the Clifton Park/Halfmoon Library, for the Friday-for-All Shows. Arno's hobbies were skiing, hunting, fishing, scuba diving, Hummel contests at Hunter Mountain with grandchildren and nonsense Christmas shows at home.
Arno is survived by his loving wife and caretaker, Maria, daughters Melanie and Lori Hiris, sisters Vivian Reisinger and Debbie Hiris, step daughter Ingrid Campbell, stepsons Richard and Doug Rosenberry and Robert Butterfield.
At Arno's request his body will be donated to Albany Medical College anatomical gift program. A cremation entombment service will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery where he will join many of his skiing friends.
Published in News Eagle from June 4 to July 3, 2019