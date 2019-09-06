Home

1932 - 2019
Arthur Arthur Whitesell Obituary
Arthur Whitesell, age 87, of Greeley and formerly of New Jersey, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Hospice Of The Sacred Heart in Dunmore.
Mr. Whitesell was born August 5, 1932 in Branchville, NJ and was the son of the late Emmett and Daisy (Brown) Whitesell. In addition to his parents he was deceased by his wife, Gertrude (DeYong) Whitesell, four brothers, Emmitt, Herbert, James and John Whitesell and a sister, Leona Whitesell.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was an over the road trucker for 52 years.
Arthur was a NASCAR fan and loved watching figure skating, riding motorcycles and spending time with the family dog, Duke.
He is survived by son Paul and his wife, Shryl Whitesell of Williamsport, PA; daughter Pamela and his husband, Matthew Gaeng of Greeley, PA; son Brian Whitesell and significant other, Susan Fasig of Hawley, PA; thirteen grandchildren including: Noah and Natalie Whitesell; Luke and Mason Grim; eleven great grandchildren, three step daughters: Debra Ross of Pen Argyl, PA, Kathy George of Meridan, CT and Gayle Gross of Woodland Park, CO, and a brother, Emmett and his wife, Ruthann Whitesell.
Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.
For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.
Published in News Eagle from Sept. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019
