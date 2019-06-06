|
|
Barry L. Anthony, 75, of Hawley, PA went home to be with the Lord May 30, 2019.
Barry was an active Boy Scout as a teenager and young adult. He earned his Eagle Scout badge and was inducted into and awarded The Order of the Arrow. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, Allentown, PA. He received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Pilgrim College, Allentown, PA and was ordained into the ministry in 1962. He served several churches within the Evangelical Congregational Church. He received his graduate degree, Master of Divinity from Myerstown School of Theology in 1965. While serving his churches he continued his studies in systematic theology.
Following his pastoral calling he began a career in direct sales for CMS East Inc. (Cemetery Management Services), Westmoreland, PA. He was awarded Sales Manager of the Year for 1987 and became the first director of CMS EAST pre-need sales Training School. Upon moving to Hawley he worked in advertising sales for The River Reporter, Narrowsburg, NY; Sullivan County Democrat, Jeffersonville, NY and The News Eagle, Hawley, PA.
The last twenty years he and his wife opened several antiquarian used book stores: Milford Book Cellar, Milford; Main Street Books, Honesdale; Books & Prints, Milford; and lastly Main Avenue Books & Bindery, Hawley. Early on doing this time he held an apprenticeship as a bookbinder and eventually opened his own bindery. He thoughtfully passed his skills to his spouse who will continue his legacy. Barry was well known throughout the Tri-State area for his expertise as a bookbinder. To his credit he was the bookbinder for the Archdiocese of New York.
Although he had varied careers, his first passion was serving the Lord. He continued to witness throughout his life and spent hours studying God's Word. "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Born June 24, 1943, Barry was the son of the late Paul W. and Ruth V. Anthony. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Anthony Motzer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Hillary, Hawley, PA; a son, Lee Anthony, of Stuarts Drive, VA; a step-daughter, Jamie Seifert and husband William, of Reston, VA; a step-son, Joshua Kohn and wife Rebecca, of Glenside, PA; a brother, Paul C. Anthony and wife Judith, of Homosassa, FL; five grandchildren, Daniel Anthony, Maryland; Jackson and Wyatt Seifert, Reston, VA; Everett and Elinore Kohn, Glenside, PA; a niece and four nephews, all of Allentown, PA. One of his greatest loves and comfort were his standard poodles, CJ, Molly, Grace and Della.
The family would like to thank the area fire, police and EMT crews, and the EMTs from Commonwealth Health who assisted him during his illness. Also a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Traditional Home Health and Hospice who made his journey home a beautiful experience.
Private cremation took place at James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel, PA.
A "Fall Picnic" Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Hawley Bingham Park bandstand pavilion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: The Riverside Dog Park via the Lake Region Community Dock Foundation (LRCDF.org). Checks made payable to LRCDF can be mailed to Riverside Dog Park, c/o P.O. Box 320, Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in News Eagle from June 6 to July 5, 2019