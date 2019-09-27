|
Faye Coutts Graff, 69, of Dunkirk passed away September 19, 2019. She was born October 29, 1949 in Honesdale, PA, to George Elliott and Christine Janet (MacDonald) Coutts. Faye was raised in Paupack, PA and graduated from Wallenpaupack Area High School in 1967.
Following high school, she attended West Chester State Teacher's College and spent her junior year studying abroad in France. Faye graduated with a teaching degree with a specialty in French. She married Gary Graff on June 24, 1972 and they lived in Scientists Cliff, MD, for several years before purchasing property and building their home in Dunkirk, MD. She was employed as a French and English teacher at Calvert and Northern High School in Maryland for many years. Faye also worked as a substitute teacher, an in-home teacher, and helped drive students to schools outside of Calvert County. She loved her property and enjoyed feeding the birds and wildlife every day. She also enjoyed crocheting, and traveling. Faye was a devoted wife and mother who lived for her family and she will be greatly missed.
Faye is survived by her husband Gary Graff of Dunkirk, MD, sons Jonathan Graff and wife Kate of Fincastle, VA, and Benjamin Graff of Mobile, AL, grandchildren Zachary, Iain, and Nathanial, sisters Nan Brown and Dulcie Nichols, and brother George Coutts.
Published in News Eagle from Sept. 27 to Oct. 26, 2019