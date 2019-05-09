|
Gregory Francis Farrington, age 71, passed away at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. He was a retired firefighter for the New York City Fire Department, Ladder 157, Engine 255, on Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn, New York and was a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War.
As a member of the United Firefighters Association and lifetime member of both the NRA and Matamoras Rod and Gun Club, Greg had a love of adventure and enjoyed golfing, hunting, sport shooting, fishing, and wildlife conservation. In his youth, he was an active participant in various sports and fostered a love of athletics, both within his family and in the community, not only as a coach of local intramural sports teams, but also through his participation in golf tournaments to benefit the and other charitable organizations.
Son of the late Thomas J. and Mildred R. (Schaller) Farrington, Gregory was born on December 29, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY. He married Barbara A. (Kramer) Farrington, was married for 45 years and together, they raised three children.
Gregory leaves behind his wife, Barbara; daughter, Christine; sons, Gregory Jr. (Jodi) and Michael; grandchildren, Irelynn and Aidan; brother, Thomas Farrington Jr.; sisters, Dolores Russo and Deborah Scott and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Lt. Michael Russo, FDNY–Squad 1, SOC; sister, Eileen DiPaola and niece, Susan Simon.
The family will receive visitors at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Final interment will follow at the Milford Cemetery, Dingmans Township, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to: University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center (https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving); Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://tunnel2towers.org); Travis Mills Foundation (https://travismillsfoundation.org)
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home; 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com)
Published in News Eagle from May 9 to June 8, 2019