|
|
Ina Constance McNeely of Hawley, PA formerly of Huntington, NY, entered faithfully into eternal rest on June 12, 2019.
She was born in the Bronx, NY to Fred and Connie Storay, and attended Public School 15 and the Ursuline Academy before graduating from Rosemont College. In addition to her parents and her sister Jeanne, Ina is predeceased by her beloved husband Joe McNeely, together with whom she raised ten children.
With children grown and Joe passed, Ina relocated to Woodloch Springs, Hawley, PA in 1991 where she continued the dedication to service and community that she demonstrated as an active member and participant in Saint Patrick's Parish in Huntington, NY for many years. In addition to her informal roles as chauffeur, confidante and companion, bringing aid and comfort to those facing life's challenges, Ina has served as a Eucharistic Minister, lector, and member of the Altar and Rosary at BVM Queen of Peace Church in Hawley. Beyond her work in the parish and in the community at large over the years, Ina served as an original charter member of the Woodloch Springs Advisory Board. She also served on the Woodloch Springs Golf Committee, co-chaired many of the golf league tournaments, and enjoyed her share of rounds on the course where she lived and elsewhere, even recording a hole-in-one on two separate occasions. In addition to golf, Ina always enjoyed her many travels throughout the United States and around the world, including visiting all seven continents.
No matter where she traveled or where she lived, Ina always made many friends. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
Above all, Ina was a loving and dedicated mother to the ten children she raised with Joe, namely: Joe (Pat Massey), Jeanne (Mike) Hanly, Mike (Jan), Mary McCaughey, Connie (Don) Jones, Eileen (Jeff Naherny), Fred (Vicki), Dan (Connie), Theresa (Dennis Schworer), and Tim (Ellen). Ina also leaves behind 24 grandchildren and nine great-grand children
The family will receive friends at Teeters Funeral Chapel, 505 Church Street, Hawley, on Friday, June 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace, Church Street, Hawley, PA. Burial will be in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Wayne Memorial Hospice, Honesdale, PA.
Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428. For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
Published in News Eagle from June 13 to July 12, 2019