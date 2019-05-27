|
|
John Vogrin, age 88, of Hawley died Friday, May 24, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Galina (Smirnoff) Vogrin.
Born December 27, 1930, in Yugoslavia, he was the son of the late Johann and Josefa (Maurin) Vogrin. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was the co-owner and operator of Meditz Iron Works prior to his retirement. After having their second home in Hawley since 1975, he and his wife became permanent residents in 1999. John was a hard-working man who dedicated his life to his family, even up to his last day.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Tatiana Vogrin of Jim Thorpe and Masha Rieck and her husband William Sr. also of Jim Thorpe; two sisters: Sophie Meditz of Hawley and Therese Erker and her husband Ferdl of Hawley; two grandchildren: Michael Scerbo of Berkeley, CA, and Dr. William A. Rieck, Jr. of Hershey, PA; a niece: Monika Meditz Martin and her husband Thomas; and two nephews: Helmut Meditz and his wife Rosemarie and Fred Erker and his husband Cory Gnazzo.
There will be a Funeral Mass held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley, with Rev. Richard W. Beck officiating.
Inurnment will follow at BVM Queen of Peace Cemetery, Hawley.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006.
For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in News Eagle from May 27 to June 26, 2019