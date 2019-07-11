Home

Justin Inserra of Paupack, PA (formerly of West Milford, NJ),  went to his final rest at home, with his loving wife and family by his side, on July 4, 2019. He was 42 years old.  Justin was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Justin will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kelly; their children Kyle and Ethan; his parents, Joseph and Laural Inserra of Warwick NY, Joan and Joel Katz of Hemlock Farms, Lords Valley, PA, and Joe Korycki of Lords Valley, PA; three sisters, Charity Hanzas and her husband Kyle, Moriah Candotti and her husband Jason, and Denise Korycki; one brother Joe Korycki; his sister in law, Erin Guilshan and her husband Charles; his in-laws, Bill and Sue Small; and several nieces and a nephew.A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m. at Teeters Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley PA.
Memorial donations may be made to www.GoFundMe.com, Justin Inserra.
Published in News Eagle from July 11 to Aug. 10, 2019
