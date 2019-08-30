|
LeRoy Frances Eggelton, age 92, a long-time resident of Lords Valley, PA died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center in Lake Ariel.
Mr. Eggelton was born January 16, 1927 in Wayne County, PA and was the son of the late James Alfred and Dorothy (Gilke) Eggelton. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Harrison Eggleton.
LeRoy attended the Hawley Schools as a child and in his later years worked as a custodian for the Wallenpaupack Area High School. He also worked for Dexter Construction, Blooming Grove Club and Teeters' Furniture.
He is survived by one son: James R Eggelton of Reading, PA; his granddaughters, Cindy Shaner and Tina Shive and a great granddaughter, Amber Shaner.
Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to , Wayne Unit, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.
Published in News Eagle from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29, 2019