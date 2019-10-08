|
Lewis "Cuz It', "Red" Horner, age 71, of Honesdale died unexpectedly, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Mr. Horner was born November 9, 1947 in Zerapath, NJ and was the son of the late Louis E. and Theresa Agnes (O'Donnell) Horner.
He served in the Army during Vietnam war and was proud of his service and was a grinder for a plastics manufacturing company.
Lewis loved to ride motorcycles and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club and was an old car buff. He played Santa for many local events.
He is survived by many, many friends.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Ninth & Church Streets, Honesdale, PA, followed by the service at 3 PM Rev. Edward K. Erb, Rector officiating.
Inurnment will be in Green Gates Cemetery in Hawley.
For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
