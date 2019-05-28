|
|
Lillian Engberg, 91, died peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the home of her daughter Jane Romay in Mohrsville, PA. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Engberg in 2010.
Lillian was born in Brooklyn on March 24, 1928, the daughter of Gunnar and Dora (nee Andersen) Tharaldsen. She grew up in Brooklyn, often summering at Hemlock Hedges, Dingmans Ferry, PA where she also resided for the last 30 years.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Dingmans Ferry, and was church organist and choir director for many years. She was an enthusiastic gardener and music lover.
She is survived by her daughters, Ellen (and John) Wurster of Philadelphia, Jane (and Ernest) Romay of Mohrsville PA and Nancy (and Peter) Layton of Burlington Flats, NY, a sister, Marion Samuelsen of Carlisle, PA, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Dingmans Ferry, PA with burial to follow at the Delaware Cemetery in Dingman's Ferry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Music Fund at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Delaware Crest, Dingmans Ferry PA 18328.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in News Eagle from May 28 to June 27, 2019