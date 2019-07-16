Home

Margaret Francis (Ward) Lemole


1933 - 2019
Margaret Francis (Ward) Lemole Obituary
Margaret Francis (Ward) Lemole of Hawley, PA passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2019 at 86 years old.
Margaret was born to Patrick and Margaret (Murray) Ward on January 5, 1933 in Manhattan, NY. She was predeceased by her father in 1941, her mother in 2004 and  her brother Gerald Ward in 1979. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Mary Patricia Tarkett, in 2013.
Her professional path lead her to AT&T, where she proudly retired as a secretary after serving more than 25 years.
Margaret's faith drew her to the Catholic Church every Saturday for Mass. Often times she concluded her evening at the Hawley Diner for dinner.
Margaret is survived by her grandson, Joseph Tarkett of San Diego CA, sister-in-law Maureen Ward of Lindenhurst Long Island NY, and nephew Jerry Ward of Long Beach New York.
The family thanks the community of Hawley for their neighborly support of Margaret. From a simple hello or a ride here and there, it was appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at BVM Queen Of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley by Rev. Richard W. Beck, Pastor.
Arrangements by Teeters Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley PA.
Published in News Eagle from July 16 to Aug. 15, 2019
